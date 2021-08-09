Ms. Jolee Rogers Benoit of St. Simons Island and Dr. and Mrs. Gregory Benoit of Spokane, Wash. announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Sara Caroline Benoit, to Dalton Edward Touchberry, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Thomas Touchberry of Dublin.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. A. Louis Rogers, Jr., formerly of St. Simons Island, and the late Mr. Gale Benoit and Mrs. Pat Benoit of Yakima, Wash.
Miss. Benoit graduated with honors from Glynn Academy in 2017. She graduated with high honors from Georgia Tech in 2021 with a degree in industrial engineering.
The future groom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Solomon Edward Touchberry of Dublin; Dr. and Mrs. John Francis Lindsay Jr. of Milledgeville; and Mr. John Stanley Killingsworth of Macon.
Mr. Touchberry graduated as valedictorian from West Laurens High School in 2015. He graduated with high honors from Georgia Tech in 2019 with a degree in computer science.
He is employed as a software engineer at Chevron Corp.
A wedding is planned for Aug. 29 on St. Simons Island.