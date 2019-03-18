Brittany Moody and Derek Loper to wed

031919_engmoody
Eddie and Rhonda Moody of Hortense announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Brittany Alicia Moody, to Derek Winton Loper, son of Terry and Vickie Loper of Brunswick.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of J.R. and Christine Moody of Hortense; Jimmy Ray Howard of Felton and the late Gloria Howard.

She is a 2011 graduate of Brantley County High School in Nahunta. She is employed by Chic-Fil-A of Brunswick.

The groom-to-be is the grandson of Billy and Duane Freeman of Brunswick and the late Phillip and Gladys Loper, formerly of Brunswick.

He attended Glynn County Public Schools and Emmanuel Christian School in Brunswick. Mr. Loper is employed by his family’s business Another Landscape Co. Inc. in Brunswick.

An April 20th wedding is planned at New Life Sanctuary in Brunswick. A reception will follow in the church’s social hall. Invitations will be sent.

