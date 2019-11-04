Brandi Kelley and Stanley Lee to marry

110419_engKelley
Stanley Lee and Brandi Kelley

Brandi Nicole Kelley of Baxley and Stanley Matthew Lee of Brunswick announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage. Brandi is the daughter of Kimberly Bratcher and Robert Kelley of Baxley. Stanley is the son of Marty and Amy Hatcher of Hortense.

Brandi is the maternal granddaughter of Calvin and Bobbie Jean Bratcher of Baxley and the paternal granddaughter of William Robert “Bill” and Mary Kelley Senior of Baxley. Stanley is the maternal grandson of Ronald and Shirley Lee of Brunswick and the paternal grandson of Myron and Joy Crider of Hortense.

The couple’s wedding will take place at 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Water Works Parkin Baxley. A reception will follow. All friends and family are invited to attend.

