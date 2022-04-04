Lori Parker of St. Simons Island and Kevin Traylor of Mayo, Fla., announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Ashley Lorraine Traylor, to Matthew Landon Colvin, son of Patti and Mike Birdsong of St. Simons Island and the late Tommy Colvin.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Patti Parker of St. Simons Island, and Jean Traylor-Dreher and Chuck Dreher of Cleveland, and the late Eddie Parker and the late Kenneth H. Traylor Sr.
Dr. Traylor is a 2010 graduate of Glynn Academy. She’s a 2014 graduate of the University of Georgia. She graduated from the University of Houston College of Optometry in 2018.
She is an optometrist at Loganville Eye Care in Loganville.
The future groom is the grandson of the late Luke and Mary Davenport.
Mr. Colvin is a 2011 graduate of Glynn Academy and a 2013 graduate of Full Sail University. He is self employed as a videographer, filmmaker and artist in Decatur.
A late afternoon wedding is planned for May 21 at Vezalay in Dahlonega.