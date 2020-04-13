Ashley Brandies and Patrick Mickey to wed

041320_engBrandies
Ashley Brandies and Patrick Mickey

Sandra and Scott Brandies of Jesup announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter Ashley Lauren Brandies to Patrick Sean Mickey, son of Robert and Peri Mickey of Pittsfield, Mass.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mary Anglin of Jesup and the late Robert Anglin.

Miss Brandies is a 2012 graduate of Wayne County High School and a 2016 graduate of the College of Coastal Georgia. This year, she received her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Valdosta State University.

The future groom is the grandson of the late Doug and MariAnna Hanna.

Mr. Mickey is a 2010 graduate of Glynn Academy. In 2016, he graduated from the College of Coastal Georgia.

An early evening wedding is planned for June 6 at the Hunter Barn in Waynesville. Invitations will be sent.

