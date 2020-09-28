Mr. and Mrs. Michael Collett of St. Simons Island announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Anna Nicole Collett, to Riley Cain Taylor Duke, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Duke of Helena, Ala.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. J.M. Alford of Charleston; Mr. and Mrs. R.E. Collett of Greenville, S.C.; and Mrs. Carol John of Lawrenceville.
Ms. Collett attended Greater Atlanta Christian School High School in Norcross, graduating in 2012. She graduated from the College of Charleston with a bachelor of science degree in biology in 2016.
She is a candidate for a master of science degree in nursing at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, Ala., (UAB) and will graduate in May 2021. The future groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Riggins, formerly of Birmingham; and the late Mr. and Mrs. Edward Duke, formerly of Birmingham.
He is a 2013 graduate of Oak Grove High School in Oak Grove, Ala. He graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., with a bachelor of science degree in 2017. In 2020, Mr. Duke graduated with a master of science degree in biomedical and health sciences from the University of Alabama, Birmingham (UAB).
He is employed by Bramlett Orthopedics in Birmingham.
An afternoon wedding is planned for Nov. 7 at the Old Wide Awake Plantation in Charleston. A reception will follow at the same location. Invitations will be sent.