Amara Altman and Trent Collett to wed

Ms. Patty Strickland Altman of Atlanta and Mr. Robert “Ozzie” Altman of Asheville, N.C., announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Amara Nicole Altman, to Dr. Trent Michael Collett, son of Mr. Michael and Mrs. Stephanie Collett of St. Simons Island.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. Richard Strickland (wife, Donna) of Brunswick and the late Joan Strickland; the late Clyde and Virginia Byers, formerly of Atlanta; and the late Robert Altman, formerly of Folkston.
Ms. Altman is a 2011 graduate of Woodstock High School in Woodstock. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 2015. She will graduate from the Dental College of Georgia in Augusta in May of 2020.
The future groom is the grandson of Dr. and Mrs. J.M. Alford of Charleston; Mr. and Mrs. R.E. Collett of Greenville, S.C.; and Mrs. Carol John of Duluth.
He is a 2010 graduate from Wesleyan School in Norcross. Dr. Collett graduated from the University of Georgia in 2014 and from the Dental College of Georgia in 2018. He is currently a resident in the General Practice Residency at the Dental College of Georgia in Augusta.
An afternoon wedding is planned for March 28 at Lovely Lane Chapel on St. Simons Island. A reception will follow at the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. Invitations will be sent.