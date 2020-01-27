012720_engAltman
Buy Now

Dr. Trent Collett and Amara Altman

Ms. Patty Strickland Altman of Atlanta and Mr. Robert “Ozzie” Altman of Asheville, N.C., announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Amara Nicole Altman, to Dr. Trent Michael Collett, son of Mr. Michael and Mrs. Stephanie Collett of St. Simons Island.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. Richard Strickland (wife, Donna) of Brunswick and the late Joan Strickland; the late Clyde and Virginia Byers, formerly of Atlanta; and the late Robert Altman, formerly of Folkston.

Ms. Altman is a 2011 graduate of Woodstock High School in Woodstock. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 2015. She will graduate from the Dental College of Georgia in Augusta in May of 2020.

The future groom is the grandson of Dr. and Mrs. J.M. Alford of Charleston; Mr. and Mrs. R.E. Collett of Greenville, S.C.; and Mrs. Carol John of Duluth.

He is a 2010 graduate from Wesleyan School in Norcross. Dr. Collett graduated from the University of Georgia in 2014 and from the Dental College of Georgia in 2018. He is currently a resident in the General Practice Residency at the Dental College of Georgia in Augusta.

An afternoon wedding is planned for March 28 at Lovely Lane Chapel on St. Simons Island. A reception will follow at the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. Invitations will be sent.

More from this section

Amara Altman and Trent Collett to wed

Amara Altman and Trent Collett to wed

Ms. Patty Strickland Altman of Atlanta and Mr. Robert “Ozzie” Altman of Asheville, N.C., announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Amara Nicole Altman, to Dr. Trent Michael Collett, son of Mr. Michael and Mrs. Stephanie Collett of St. Simons Island.

Grace Alexander and Bryse Albright to marry

Grace Alexander and Bryse Albright to marry

Carl and Susan Alexander of St. Simons Island announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Grace Lynn Alexander, to Bryse Albright, son of Julie Albright, Michelle Albright of St. Simons Island and the late James “Ricky” Albright.

Tyrah Ward and John Littles Jr. to marry

Tyrah Ward and John Littles Jr. to marry

Terah Ward and Jermaine Myles, both of Jesup, announce the engagement and forthcoming wedding of their daughter, Tyrah Timon Ward, to John Keith Warren Littles Jr., son of John Sr. and Felicity Littles of Darien.

Brandi Kelley and Stanley Lee to marry

Brandi Kelley and Stanley Lee to marry

Brandi Nicole Kelley of Baxley and Stanley Matthew Lee of Brunswick announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage. Brandi is the daughter of Kimberly Bratcher and Robert Kelley of Baxley. Stanley is the son of Marty and Amy Hatcher of Hortense.

Tori Thornton and Chas Strickland to wed

Tori Thornton and Chas Strickland to wed

Kathy Greene and Donovan and Pam Strickland, all of Brunswick, announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their children Tori Leann Thornton and Chas Donovan Strickland.

Cortney Russell and Christopher Williams to wed

Cortney Russell and Christopher Williams to wed

James and Toni Russell of Pataskala, Ohio, announce the engagement and forthcoming wedding of their daughter, Cortney Rashell Russell, to Christopher Colby Williams, son of Debra Kelley of Brunswick and the late Aubrey Kelley.