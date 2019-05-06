Allison Parker, Charles Davis to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Tom A. Parker Jr. of Brunswick announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter Allison L. Parker to Charles A.W. Davis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles N. Davis of Athens.
The bride-to-be is a 2010 graduate of Brunswick High School. She attended Piedmont College in Demorest, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in education in 2016.
The future groom is a 2012 graduate of Rockbridge High School in Columbia, Mo. He earned a bachelor of social work degree from the University of Georgia in Athens in 2019.
A June wedding is planned on Jekyll Island.
Invitations will be sent.