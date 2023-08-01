Charley O’Quinn and Sharon Tucker were united in marriage on July 30, 1960, at Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Brunswick.
Mr. O’Quinn worked as a firefighter.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Charley O’Quinn and Sharon Tucker were united in marriage on July 30, 1960, at Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Brunswick.
Mr. O’Quinn worked as a firefighter.
Mrs. O’Quinn has worked as a restaurant owner, truck driver and shrimp boat captain.
They have lived in Brunswick; Jacksonville, Florida; Jesup and Odum.
The couple is retired and now resides in Brunswick.
They have a son, Charley O’Quinn III, and a daughter, Kelly F. O’Quinn.
They have four grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
The couple plans to celebrate with a big family gathering at Captain Joe’s in Jesup.
Golden Isles Fund for Trees will unveil new signage for Lover’s Oak in downtown Brunswick following a project to freshen up the historic live oak tree.
Numerous resources are available to aid vulnerable groups in Glynn County if a storm forces residents to evacuate.
The band season has just begun, and Glynn Academy drum major Korie Watkins is already proud of the talent and work ethic her fellow members have exhibited.
A large crowd of parents and their children enjoyed lunch while picking up free school supplies Saturday on the spacious grounds of New Glory Christian Center on Norwich Street.
Come the end of October, there will be only one major cleanup left at LCP Chemicals Georgia, the sprawling former industrial site that an EPA official once termed the poster child of Superfund sites.
The proposed closure of U.S. 17 in north Camden County for three years to replace three bridges is raising concerns from residents living in the area.