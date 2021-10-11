Rose Cooke-Drew and Zack Roland announce the birth of their daughter, Tallulah Frances Roland, who was born on Oct. 5, 2021, at the Miriam and Hugh Nunnally Maternity Center in Brunswick.
She weighed 6 lbs. The family resides in Brunswick.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Rose Cooke-Drew and Zack Roland announce the birth of their daughter, Tallulah Frances Roland, who was born on Oct. 5, 2021, at the Miriam and Hugh Nunnally Maternity Center in Brunswick.
She weighed 6 lbs. The family resides in Brunswick.
On a crisp morning in March 1915, William Hackett, an undertaker by trade, walked along a bustling Newcastle Street in downtown Brunswick. Shops were open. Children were playing. All was well.
A local effort to create a community resource center in Brunswick that will serve the community’s most vulnerable families received a significant show of support last week.
A walking tour Friday of downtown Brunswick was an educational experience for participants interested in learning more about the historic structures and history of the city.
Schools are preparing to celebrate educators who’ve been nominated as Teaches of the Year during an upcoming ceremony.
The barge Julie B departed the St. Simons Sound around midmorning Thursday, headed to the East River in Brunswick with a twin-payload of humongous shipwreck sections totaling more than 6,000 metric tons.