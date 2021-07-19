William “Bill” Smith and Willou Copeland of St. Simons Island were united in marriage on July 15, 1961, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Brunswick.
The ceremony was performed by Bill’s uncle, Dr. Earle Fuller of Atlanta, Dr. Jack Lowdnes and the Rev. Talbot Morgan.
Bill is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. William C. Smith Sr. Willou is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Millard A. Copeland.
Bill is retired vice president of Sea Island Real Estate and Willou is a former Glynn County Commissioner, former state representative and former state board of education member. Bill and Willou have two children, Cal Smith and Leigh Ann Barrick, and three grandsons, Sam Barrick and Will and Cope Smith.
The couple was celebrated at a dinner hosted by their children and a grandchildren.