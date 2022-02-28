William Archie “Junior” Lane and Shirley Messer were united in marriage on Feb. 28, 1972, at the Statesboro Church of God in Statesboro.
Mr. Lane is a U.S. Army veteran, serving his country in Vietnam and later in Germany. He then worked for Seaboard Co.
Mrs. Lane worked for the King Shrimp Co. and the Glynn County Board of Education. She was also a homemaker.
They are both now retired.
The couple have resided in Colorado, Massachusetts, South Carolina and in Georgia.
The Lanes have four children, Lori Jackson, Jeff Lane, Rebecca Lane and Michael Parker. They have 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
An anniversary party hosted by their family is planned for Feb. 26 in Jesup.