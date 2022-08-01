080122_anniBanks
Buy Now

William Banks and Maggie Grovner were united in marriage on July 31, 1964 at noon at the Darien Courthouse.

Mr. Banks worked as a wildlife technician for the Department of Natural Resources.

More from this section

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Many people have memories of heading to the local hardware store with their dads, to pick up items for a weekend project. There is a kind of magic in a family-owned hardware store that a big box store can’t even begin to capture.