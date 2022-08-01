William Banks and Maggie Grovner were united in marriage on July 31, 1964 at noon at the Darien Courthouse.
William Banks and Maggie Grovner were united in marriage on July 31, 1964 at noon at the Darien Courthouse.
Mr. Banks worked as a wildlife technician for the Department of Natural Resources.
Mrs. Banks worked in the food services division at the University of Georgia.
They have six children including Edwin Leon, William Kendall III, Sharon, Cheryl, Barbara and Maggie.
The couple has several grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
The couple is now retired, and they reside on Sapelo Island.
