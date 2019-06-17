061719_annHall
Buy Now

Mr. and Mrs. Hall

Vernard Hall and Merlene Rentz were united in marriage on June 11, 1948, in Baxley.

The couple has two children, Kenny Hall and Vicki Hall Barnes. They have three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The couple resides in Brunswick.

More from this section

Dorseys mark 65 years

Dorseys mark 65 years

Bud Dorsey and Margie Dennler were united in marriage on June 6, 1954, at the University of Dubuque Chapel in Iowa.