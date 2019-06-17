Vernard Hall and Merlene Rentz were united in marriage on June 11, 1948, in Baxley.
The couple has two children, Kenny Hall and Vicki Hall Barnes. They have three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The couple resides in Brunswick.
Michael Smith and Pamela Newton were united in marriage on June 14, 1969, in Savannah.
John Andrew McSherry and Susan Barry McMahon were united in marriage on June 28, 1969, at St. John Vianney Church in Gladwyne, Pa.
Bud Dorsey and Margie Dennler were united in marriage on June 6, 1954, at the University of Dubuque Chapel in Iowa.
Harold Jones and Thelma Jackson were united in marriage on May 23, 1959, at Blythe Island Baptist Church in Brunswick.
William Cozine and Jeanie Harper were united in marriage on May 17, 1969 in Brunswick.