Tommy Dees and Lynn Billings were united in marriage on the afternoon of Sept. 6, 1970, at First Baptist Church in Brunswick.
Mrs. Dees works as an independent consultant for Paparazzi Accessories. She is a member of the first graduating class of Brunswick High School in 1970.
Mr. Dees was employed by Southern Bell/Bell South in Atlanta. He has retired after 33 years with the company. Mr. Dees is a graduate of Glynn Academy — class of 1968.
The couple has two children, Dana Dees Frasier (Russell) of Auburn, Ga.; and Erin Dees Grubb (Craig) of Suwannee. They have five grandchildren William Frasier, Jacob Frasier, Kinleigh Grubb, Ethan Grubb and Dillon Grubb.
The Dees are planning to visit St. Augustine, Fla., the site of their honeymoon, once the pandemic abates.
They reside in Brunswick.