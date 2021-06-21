Theophilus and Gladys Atkinson were united in marriage at Friendship Baptist Church in Brunswick in the early evening of June 23, 1961.
Theophilus served in the U.S. Army Artillery Unit for more than 21 years. After retiring from the army, the Atkinsons moved back to Brunswick, where Mr. Atkinson spent 20 years at the Naval Submarine Base in Kings Bay.
The couple has three children William, Terry, and Shelita; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A family celebration will be at their home.