The Rev. Jim and Patti Crandall were united in marriage on Aug. 30, 1958, at First Baptist Church in Smyrna.
Jim served in the ministry for more than 40 years at First Baptist Church in Brunswick. He serves as the pastor of Jekyll Island Baptist Chapel, a mission of First Baptist Church of Brunswick.
Patti retired as a school teacher after 33 years.
They have four children, one of whom passed away; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A family celebration was held at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel.