Jim Adkins and Donna Whobrey were united in marriage on Dec. 28, 1959, at the Walnut Street Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky.
Mrs. Adkins worked as a musician and songwriter. Mr. Adkins served as a pastor and chaplain. The couple is now retired.
Their children are Mark and Tracy Adkins of West Mifflin, Pa.; Karen E. Adkins of Pittsburgh; Dr. Kristen Thornton of Penn Hills, Pa.; and Jessica Umling and Casey Cavenaugh of Penn Hills, Pa.
They have two grandchildren.
The Adkins celebrated their 60th anniversary with their children and grandchildren, who helped them move into their new home.
The couple resides in Brunswick.