Sandra Edwards and Charles McElmurray Sr. were united in marriage on June 17, 1960, at First Baptist Church in Brunswick.
Mr. McElmurray worked for Allied Chemical before retiring in 1989. Mrs. McElmurray was a member of the Glynn County Board of Education before retiring in 2003.
They have three children Charles McElmurray Jr., Amy Rodea and Mary Moscato. They have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
An anniversary celebration, hosted by their children, was recently held at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island.
The couple has lived in Brunswick for 60 years.