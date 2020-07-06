Shirley Mueller and Robert Holbrook were united in marriage on the afternoon of June 20, 1970, in Danube, Minn.
Mr. Holbrook was the Southeast Region Service Manager for the Hyster Company. Mrs. Holbrook was a high school English teacher. They have both retired.
They have two children, Matthew Holbrook and Sarah Barnard, both of Statesboro. They have two grandchildren.
The couple was planning to visit Spain and Portugal in September for their anniversary celebration, but the trip is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The couple resides on St. Simons Island.