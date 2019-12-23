Richard Young and Margaret “Margie” Gall were united in marriage on Dec. 20, 1969, in Newport News, Va.
Mr. Young worked as a federal criminal investigator. Mrs. Young was an elementary school teacher with the Glynn County School System. The couple has retired.
The couple has two children, Jeff (Leah) Young of St. Paul, Minn., and Mark Young of St. Simons Island. They also have two grandsons, Dag and Soren Young, in St. Paul, Minn.
The Youngs celebrated with family and close friends at the Grand Illumination event in Williamsburg, Va. It was hosted by Bill and Ford McFall.
The couple resides on St. Simons Island.