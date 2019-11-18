Pat Nolan and Carole Fechtel were united in marriage on Nov. 22, 1969 at Christ is King Church in Atlanta.
The couple is retired.
Their children are Will Nolan, Stephen Kaplan and Bradley Harris.
They have three grandchildren.
Mike Hathcock and Bobbie Jean Durham were united in marriage on Nov. 23, 1969, in Cairo, Ga.
Barbara Diane Vaughn and William Murray Poole were united in marriage on Nov. 23, 1969, at Memorial Baptist Church in Moultrie.
The Rev. Jim and Patti Crandall were united in marriage on Aug. 30, 1958, at First Baptist Church in Smyrna.
Don McHugh and Kitty Markle were united in marriage on Oct. 12, 1969, in Auburn, Ala.
Fleming Roberts and Berdie Greene were united in marriage on Sept. 25, 1969, in Glynn County.