Barbara Diane Vaughn and William Murray Poole were united in marriage on Nov. 23, 1969, at Memorial Baptist Church in Moultrie.
Murray and Barbara met at the Jekyll Island Aquarama while attending a Wilson Pickett (Mustang Sally, hit record) concert.
Since exchanging nuptials, the couple has resided in Brunswick ever since, Murray serving as the sports editor and senior sports editor of The Brunswick News for 40 years. He has spent the past 17 years writing for Bulldawg Illustrated, covering the Georgia Bulldogs. Barbara served as a paraprofessional for the Glynn County School System for 28 years before retiring.
Murray is a graduate of Moultrie High School, Norman College and The University of Georgia while Barbara graduated from Bradley Central High School in Cleveland, Tenn.
They have two sons, Jeffrey of St. Cloud, Fla. and Chris of Sharpsburg, Ga. Murray and Barbara have four grandchildren: Rachel, 13, and Kyle, 11, both of St. Cloud, Fla. and Justin, 7, and Connor, 4, both of Sharpsburg.
They are members of First Baptist Church of Brunswick.
For their 50th anniversary celebration, Barbara and Murray accompanied grandchildren Rachel and Kyle on a cruise to the Bahamas this summer.