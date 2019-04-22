Ronald and Sandra Philmore celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary weekend with immediate family and dear friends. The couple married Feb. 25, 1969.
The golden celebration began Feb. 14th with limousine service to B&J’s Seafood in Darien, provided by Mike Grovner of Golden Isles Limo. Mr. and Mrs. Philmore hosted dinner and concluded the evening with a late night scenic stroll by the sea on St. Simons Island. The vow renewal ceremony and reception was held at 5 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Embassy Suites Hotel by Hilton here in Brunswick. The Rev. Naomi Foreman officiated.
Immediately following the ceremony, the Philmores entertained their guests during an hors d’ oeuvres reception, formal dinner and dancing. The celebration weekend festivities concluded with a family fish fry on Feb. 16 at the Stellar Center Complex.
Mr. and Mrs. Philmore enjoyed a much needed vacation on a Western Caribbean cruise as their grand finale.