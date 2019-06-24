Carlton Morrison and Beth White united in marriage on June 21, 1953, at First Baptist Church in Blakely.
Mrs. Morrison was employed as the director of special education for the Glynn and Camden county school districts.
Mr. Morrison was employed as a reporter for WSB Radio in Atlanta, formerly the Atlanta Journal Constitution station. He served as a press aide to Congressman Russell Tuten of Brunswick. In addition, he worked as a member of the history faculty of Brunswick Junior College.
The couple is now retired. They have three children Pam Timbes of St. Simons Island, Carl Morrison of Hampton, Va., and the late Mike Morrison. They have a grandson Tommy Timbes. The Morrisons are planning a future cruise to celebrate.