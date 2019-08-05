Gracie Mallard and Hinton C. Johnson were united in marriage on Aug. 11, 1950, in Woodbine.
Mr. Johnson was involved in the ministry until 1995, during which his wife offered her support. He has affectionally referred to her as “shoog,” since their 50th wedding anniversary.
Since exchanging vows, the couple has lived in Savannah, Cordele, Waycross and Sterling.
The Johnsons currently live in Brunswick.
They have two children, Ray A. Johnson and Sharon Merritt; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.