Marian Long Allen and Daniel Z. Cotney were united in marriage on Aug. 23, 1969, at Lovely Lane Chapel on St. Simons Island.
Marian and Dan met in April of 1969, and their first date was to the popular Oleander Ball. Dan introduced Marian at his Glynn Academy Class reunion as the “the future Mrs. Dan Cotney” and they were married in August, combining their family of four girls.
Dan was employed by both H&H Service Store and Rhodes Furniture in credit management and furniture sales. He retired in 1992.
Marian was employed at Bruce Warwick Insurance Agency for 12 years. In 1973, she accepted a secretarial position with Hercules Inc. working in the sales departments during her 27 years there. She retired in 1999 as the administrative assistant to the plant manager.
In early retirement, Dan spent time bowling, gardening and wood working. Now he enjoys researching family genealogy and solving the daily crossword and Sodoku puzzles.
After retiring, Marian became a student of art and painted birdhouses built by Dan. She enjoys sewing, quilting and being active with her Glynn Academy Class of 1956 and the Red Hats in the Sunset. She loves time spent with family and friends and doing lunch. The Cotneys are active members of the Jekyll Island Baptist Church.
Their family includes four daughters, Andrea Cotney Kennison (David); the late Anita Cotney Jones; Robin Allen Peters (Tony); and Janet Allen Garris (Timothy). They have six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
An anniversary celebration was hosted by their children on Aug. 24 at the Jekyll Island Baptist Chapel Fellowship Hall.