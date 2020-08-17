081720_anniWestmoreland
Mrs. Barby and Lt. Col. Westmoreland at their wedding in 1970.

Lt. Col. Westy Westmoreland and Barby Bicknell were united in marriage on Aug. 22, 1970, in Dallas, Texas.

Lt. Col. Westmoreland served in the U.S. Army and has since retired. Mrs. Westmoreland worked as a Christian counselor and has also retired.

The couple has three children, Kathryn Leslie of St. Augustine, Fla.; Melissa Hansen of Jacksonville and Elizabeth Ridley of Atlanta. They have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A private party, hosted by their daughters, will be held at the King and Prince on St. Simons Island.

