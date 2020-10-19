Lloyd Mullino and Gloria Jones were married on Oct. 19, 1963, in Charleston, S.C.
Lloyd met Gloria while serving in the U.S. Air Force in Charleston.
Gloria was an educator in the Lang High School in Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
After being honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1964, they moved to Brunswick, where Lloyd worked at and retired from Hercules after 34 years of service.
Gloria worked in the school system locally and retired in 1994.
They have three children — Loyla, Vonda and L.J. They have five grandchildren Laquanna, Richelle, Lapetia, Winston and Jakarie. They have one great-grandchild, Antonio.
They plan to celebrate with family.