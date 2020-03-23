Lloyd Douglas and Barbara Simmons were united in marriage on March 25, 1957, at the bride’s parents home in Patterson.
Mr. Douglas worked at the Aquarama on Jekyll Island and later joined the Jekyll Island Authority, working at the convention center. He retired in 1992.
The couple has lived on Jekyll Island and in Brunswick.
They have three children — Ronnie, Steven and Sue — and eight grandchildren. The Douglases have five great-grandchildren.
They will mark their 63 anniversary with a trip to Callahan, Fla.