Les Thomas and Eleanor Asselta were united in marriage on June 17, 1962, in Vineland, N.J.
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas lived in Vista, Calif., while Mr. Thomas was in the United States Marine Corps and returned to Vineland, N.J., in 1966. In 1975, the couple moved to Brunswick where they currently reside.
Mr. Thomas is a former assistant principal at Glynn Academy and retired in 2003. He then worked as a court security officer for the U.S. Marshal Service for seven years.
Mrs. Thomas is a former employee of the Glynn County Board of Education’s business department. She retired in 2004 after 30 years.
The couple has three sons, Craig Thomas, John Thomas and his wife, Kristen, and the late Les Thomas Jr.
They have seven grandchildren, Marissa, Amanda (husband, Jacob), Gene, Jenna, Garrett, Gannon and Eliza. They have one great-grandchild, Cooper.
The couple is planning a trip to Dahlonega in July.