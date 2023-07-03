070323_anniMorales
Buy Now

Mrs. Deborah and Mr. John Snyder

John Snyder and Deborah Bunkley were united in marriage on June 26, 1973, in Brunswick.

The Snyders own Snyder Plumbing Co. Inc., where they both work.

Tags

More from this section

Fort King George celebrates Fourth of July

Fort King George celebrates Fourth of July

Re-enactors at Fort King George State Historic Site on Saturday demonstrated what life may have been like at the English settlement that the British built in 1721 as their southernmost outpost.

Recommended for you