John Snyder and Deborah Bunkley were united in marriage on June 26, 1973, in Brunswick.
The Snyders own Snyder Plumbing Co. Inc., where they both work.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
John Snyder and Deborah Bunkley were united in marriage on June 26, 1973, in Brunswick.
The Snyders own Snyder Plumbing Co. Inc., where they both work.
The couple has a daughter, Peggy Snyder Morales and son-in-law, Donnie. They have one granddaughter, Skylar Morales.
The couple was celebrated at an anniversary party at their home hosted by their daughter and granddaughter. They were blessed by Uncle Rogers Stone, lunch was served followed by family and friend fellowship.
The celebration continued into the evening with a champagne toast and poolside fun.
Re-enactors at Fort King George State Historic Site on Saturday demonstrated what life may have been like at the English settlement that the British built in 1721 as their southernmost outpost.
The source of a petroleum leak in the East River in Brunswick is still a mystery more than four years after an investigation began into its cause.
With two swearing-in ceremonies this week, the Darien City Council is finally up to full strength again after working for months with no room to spare for a quorum.
City officials hope to alleviate the effects of flooding on residents on the east side of Brunswick by cleaning up and upgrading seven drainage outfalls into the marsh.
Artist Kevin Bongang led kids in an art workshop on Tuesday morning at the Marshes of Glynn Library in Brunswick.
Local public safety officials are reminding people ahead of the July 4th holiday that state and local laws dictate when the right times and where the right places are to light fireworks.
For years, the island of St. Simons has haunted me in the best of w… Read moreDue South: New novel shares St. Simons mystery
Sometimes I wonder what it would be like to be a native man on the … Read moreNature Connection: Why Wander ?
Working as a full-time artist for almost seven years now, I have fo… Read moreBy Design: Love of color — An artist's viewpoint
Good oral health allows us to enjoy many of the things about being … Read moreLiving Well- Dentistry: Healthcare that works for all ages
During your working years, you generally know how much money you’re… Read moreMoney Talks: What goes into a retirement ‘paycheck’?
In the Golden Isles, the number one activity is golf. But the surfi… Read moreGame Changers: Surfing the Golden Isles