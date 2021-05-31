Dennis “Joe” Nils Gustav Johanson and Melinda Anne Hale Withington were married on June 5, 1971, at Holy Nativity Church on St. Simons Island.
Mrs. Johanson’s parents, John and Edith Withington, were two of the church’s founding members. It was also where the couple had their first date on Christmas Eve.
Other than Brunswick, the Johansons have lived in New Port, Rhode Island, and Cincinnati, Ohio.
Mr. Johanson works as a sales associate at Home Depot. Mrs. Johanson has retired.
The couple has two children, Marija-Liisa Liv Johanson Dewhurst (Henry Matthew) and Everett “Rett” Gustav Hilding Johanson. They have four grandchildren.
The couple resides in Brunswick.