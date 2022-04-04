James Thomas Layman and Susan Virginia Colantti were united in marriage on April 6, 1962.
The two met at a USO dance they attended while Jim was stationed at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey and Susan lived in a nearby town. They were married in Jim’s hometown of Ashland, Ky., where they lived for a time.
The couple also resided in South Point, Ohio, and Owensboro, Ky., before relocating to Brunswick in 1974.
Jim retired after a career in banking and finance. Susan worked for many years as a medical secretary. They have been active, longtime members of St. Francis Xavier Church in Brunswick.
The Laymans have three children, Tony, David and Cynthia Layman. They have three grandchildren, Ansley, Christopher and Jude.