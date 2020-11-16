111620_annDuerk
Mrs. Faye and Mr. Jim Duerk in 1970

Jim Duerk and Faye Jones were united in marriage on Nov. 14, 1970, in Brunswick.

The couple has two children Tamby Anderson (Dave) and Kim Coolidge (Carl). They have four grandsons.

The Duerks reside in Brunswick.

