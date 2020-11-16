Jim Duerk and Faye Jones were united in marriage on Nov. 14, 1970, in Brunswick.
The couple has two children Tamby Anderson (Dave) and Kim Coolidge (Carl). They have four grandsons.
The Duerks reside in Brunswick.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Jim Duerk and Faye Jones were united in marriage on Nov. 14, 1970, in Brunswick.
The couple has two children Tamby Anderson (Dave) and Kim Coolidge (Carl). They have four grandsons.
The Duerks reside in Brunswick.
Our face is like a weathervane – it should reflect our mood but sometimes shows a different picture. Getting asked if you are mad or tired can be irritating, especially if that is not how you are feeling. It is hard to put your best face forward when you don’t recognize it in the mirror anym…
The crew of the VB 10,000 crane vessel was expected to resume today its efforts to cut off the bow of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, officials said.
Calls for the removal of Confederate monuments are growing across Georgia in the wake of protests against racism and police brutality.
Motorists traveling on Parkwood Drive with any frequency over the past year observed the steadily progressing expansion of Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital.
A hand recount of ballots cast in the 2020 presidential race may be completed sooner than thought.
Ten volunteers from each local political party broke open the first boxes of absentee ballots Friday morning to begin a hand recount of ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election.