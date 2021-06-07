Jim and Barbara Thompson were married on June 12, 1971, at Amherst, Mass.
They met in Germany at The Stars & Stripes military newspaper in the late 60s and moved to Massachusetts (Jim’s home) in 1969.
Barbara’s mother (Barbara Wilson) came from Edinburgh, Scotland, to visit and joined them in the wedding ceremony, followed by a small celebration. She was delighted in saying that Barbara had finally met and married “a guid man.”
Other than Germany and Massachusetts, the Thompsons lived in Clearwater, Fla., for many years before coming to Brunswick 11 years ago, where they now reside.
Jim and Barbara are both retired, but Barbara continues to work as a contract editor for an online magazine.
Jim has one daughter, Yvonne, who lives in Marietta.