William Cozine and Jeanie Harper were united in marriage on May 17, 1969 in Brunswick.
Mr. Cozine is a retired boat captain.
The couple resides in Brunswick.
Ronald and Sandra Philmore celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary weekend with immediate family and dear friends. The couple married Feb. 25, 1969.
Jim Branca and Sharon Bostrom were united in marriage on April 19, 1969, at St. Maurice Church in New Britain, Conn.
Barbara Kast and Steven Reighard were united in marriage on April 1, 1969, at Durham Chapel of Emory University in Atlanta.
Curtis Sr. and Veronica Reed were united in marriage on April 5, 1969, in Waycross.
John Mistisshen and Janice Musko were united in marriage on the morning of Nov. 15, 1958, at St. Bernards Roman Catholic Church in Los Angeles, Calif.