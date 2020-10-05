James Cook and Shirley Morgan were married on Oct. 4, 1955, in Brenton, WV.
James served for 20 years in the United States Marine Corps. After his retirement, he served another 20 years in the United States Capitol Police. From 1993 to 2003, he worked as a real estate agent in Glynn County.
Shirley was a master cosmetologist for more than 40 years. She was the owner of His and Her Hairstyles in Brunswick for over 25 years.
Prior to moving to Georgia, she was a cosmetologist in Maryland and Virginia.
They retired in 2003, enjoying traveling especially to the Caribbean Islands.
They have four children, James (deceased), Terry, Lesa and David. Six grandchildren, Derek, Amber, Daniel, Tara, Britney and James.
Five great-grandchildren David, Elizabeth, Julian, Bella and Enzo.
They’ve lived in Brunswick for over 42 years and are members of Golden Isles Baptist Church.
A celebration dinner with family is planned.