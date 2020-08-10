Gracie Mallard and the Rev. Hinton C. Johnson were united in marriage on Aug. 11, 1950, in Woodbine.
They went into the ministry in 1957 and worked at a summer youth camp for 31 years, a job they found very rewarding.
The couple pastored churches for 49 years. The Johnsons made many friends and loved ones through the journey.
Since exchanging vows, they have lived in Savannah, Cordele, Waycross and Sterling.
The Johnsons currently live in Brunswick.
They have two children, Ray A. Johnson and Sharon Merritt; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
They plan to celebrate when the virus has abated.