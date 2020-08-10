081020_johnson70
Buy Now

Gracie and Hinton Johnson

Gracie Mallard and the Rev. Hinton C. Johnson were united in marriage on Aug. 11, 1950, in Woodbine.

They went into the ministry in 1957 and worked at a summer youth camp for 31 years, a job they found very rewarding.

The couple pastored churches for 49 years. The Johnsons made many friends and loved ones through the journey.

Since exchanging vows, they have lived in Savannah, Cordele, Waycross and Sterling.

The Johnsons currently live in Brunswick.

They have two children, Ray A. Johnson and Sharon Merritt; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

They plan to celebrate when the virus has abated.

More from this section

Erase the damage from summer

Erase the damage from summer

Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery is home to a beautiful medical spa that has the relaxing environment of a day spa but professional-grade treatments that generate results for younger, brighter, healthier skin. Being in a beach community leads to a lot of time being spent outdoors, and…