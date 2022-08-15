080822_anniJohnson
Mr. and Mrs. Hinton Johnson

Hinton Johnson and Gracie Mallard were united on August 11, 1950, at 10 a.m. in Woodbine.

Mr. Johnson worked as a pastor for 48 years and Mrs. Johnson was a housewife that assisted her husband and helped with the ministry.

