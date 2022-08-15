Hinton Johnson and Gracie Mallard were united on August 11, 1950, at 10 a.m. in Woodbine.
Mr. Johnson worked as a pastor for 48 years and Mrs. Johnson was a housewife that assisted her husband and helped with the ministry.
The couple is now retired and they reside in Brunswick.
The couple’s two children are Ray and Sharon. They have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
