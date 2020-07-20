072020_annCook
Sylvia and Herman Cook at their wedding in 1965.

Herman D. Cook and Sylvia Ann Burnham were united in marriage on July 18, 1965, in the Little Ocmulgee Baptist Church in Eastman.

Aside from Eastman, the couple has lived in Brunswick throughout their marriage.

Mr. Cook was employed with Woodmen Insurance and also served as a member of the Air National Guard. Mrs. Cook was a school teacher.

The couple retired in 2003.

They have two children Herman Dwight Cook Jr. and Philip W. Cook. They have four grandchildren.

Due to the pandemic, the couple celebrated at home.

The Cooks reside in Brunswick.

