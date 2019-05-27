Harold Jones and Thelma Jackson were united in marriage on May 23, 1959, at Blythe Island Baptist Church in Brunswick.
Mrs. Jones worked as a bank manager, while Mr. Jones was employed by Seaboard Construction Co. He also returned to work after initial retirement and was employed by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Both are now retired.
The couple still resides in the waterfront home they built in 1963 on Blythe Island.
Each year, they celebrate their anniversary with a dinner at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island, where Harold proposed.
The Joneses have two children, Sharon (Larry) Hamilton of Waynesville and Deborah (Cliff) Browning of Brunswick. The Joneses have two grandchildren, Madison Browning, and David Hamilton, as well as several grandpups.