George Ruehling III and Faye Crump were united in marriage on Sept. 2, 1961, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Savannah.
Other than residing for the last 54 years in the Golden Isles, the couple previously resided in Clemson, S.C., Charleston, W.Va., and Savannah, Ga.
George worked in the Chemical Industry for most of his career. He later served as the Chief Finance Officer for the Glynn County School System. He also worked at St. William Catholic Church as Parish Administrator and Permanent Deacon.
Faye began her career with the FBI in Savannah. She worked at St. Francis Xavier School and then with the Glynn County School System. Later she was Dir of Medical Services at ABC Healthcare.
The Ruehling have four children, George Ruehling IV, Mrs. Debbie Miles, Mark Ruehling and Mrs. Jennifer Gross. They have twelve Grandchildren and four Great-grandchildren.
A celebration was hosted by their children.