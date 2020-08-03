Frank and Velma Stevens
Velma and Frank Stevens were united in marriage on the afternoon of July 16, 1960, in Roanoke Rapids, N.C.

Mr. Stevens was employed as a Lieutenant of the United States Park Police, followed by a long career as a legal instructor at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. He is since retired. Mrs. Stevens is a long time housewife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She has yet to retire.

The couple has three children — Lisa Weth of Waverly, Cathy Varnedoe of Brunswick and the late Frank Stevens, II – as well as four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Their children plan to host a 60th anniversary celebration, which has been postponed to a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

