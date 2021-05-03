Edward Vernon Miller Sr. and Betty Ann Bryant were united in marriage in the early evening of April 24, 1971, at the bride’s parents home in Brunswick.
Mr. Miller served in the United States Air Force combat logistics support squad for more than 21 years. He retired from the U.S. Postal service after 15 years of service in 2012.
Mrs. Miller was a homemaker.
The couple lived in many places throughout their marriage including Texas, Utah, California and Georgia, as well as international locations like Europe, Asia and Greenland.
The couple has four children Edward Miller Jr., Erika Miller Snow, Herschel Miller and Zachary Miller. They have 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family celebrated the milestone with dinner and music at the couple’s Beverly Shores home in Brunswick. The event was hosted by their children, their spouses and a host of grandchildren.
A trip to Shreveport, La., is planned this month.