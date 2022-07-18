Edward Stephens and Nona Olliff were united in marriage on July 7, 1957, at Norwich Street Baptist Church in Brunswick.
Mrs. Stephens worked as a medical technologist for the Southeast Georgia Health System for more than 50 years.
Mr. Stephens worked at the Pet Dairy.
They are both retired.
The couple has two children, Sabrina Farmer (Bruce) of Port Orange, Fla., and Samantha Huettner (Kerry) of Brunswick. They have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The couple resides in Brunswick.