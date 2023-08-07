Edward Brand and Janie Herrin were united in marriage on July 31, 1948, in Nahunta.
Edward Brand and Janie Herrin were united in marriage on July 31, 1948, in Nahunta.
Mr. Brand was employed as an OREMC supervisor. Mrs. Band was a housewife.
The couple is now retired.
They have five children Dana Brand, Deidra Brand Thomas, Dalton Brand, Douglas Brand and Delaine Brand Bennett. They have 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
They reside in Nahunta.
