Dwayne Futch and Dot Spence were united in marriage on March 11, 1962, at Dot’s parents’ home in Vidalia.
The couple came to Brunswick in 1962.
Mr. Futch retired from the Georgia Ports Authority in January 2000. He then owned a private business and enjoyed golfing.
Mrs. Futch served as a nurse for many years and retired in 2012 from the office of Dr. Herman Levy, after 20 years.
The couple enjoys spending time with family and taking in the natural beauty of the Golden Isles.
The Futches have two children, Rick Futch and daughter-in-law, Gena, and Kim Wells, and friend Bobby Chancey.
The couple has three grandchildren Hillary Futch, Tyler Akins and Ali Wells.
The couple elected not to have a large gathering, but was celebrated with dinner at Bennie’s Red Barn with family and hosted by their children March 11.
The couple lives in Brunswick.