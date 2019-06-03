Dorseys mark 65 years

Bud Dorsey and Margie Dennler were united in marriage on June 6, 1954, at the University of Dubuque Chapel in Iowa.
Mrs. Dorsey worked as an independent conference manager.
Mr. Dorsey was employed as the vice chairman of Argus Research Corp. in New York City.
They are both retired and reside on St. Simons Island.
The couple has three children, Liane Dorsey (Greg) of Bethesda, Md.; Cynthia Dorsey (Scott) of Boxborough, Maine; and Alan Dorsey (Missy) of Weston, Conn. They have nine grandchildren.
The couple will celebrate with their children on St. Simons Island. They also plan to take a Mississippi River cruise.