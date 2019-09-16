Dick Wilton and Cathie McConnell were united in marriage on Sept. 18, 1964, at Arcadia Avenue Presbyterian Church in Peoria, Ill.
Mr. Wilton was employed as a funeral director his entire career. He served as the president of the Illinois Funeral Directors Association.
In addition to being a homemaker, Mrs. Wilton worked part-time at the funeral home, a movie studio, a florist and as a receptionist at an optometrist’s office.
The couple is now retired.
They lived their lives in Peoria, before moving to St. Simons Island in 2011.
They have two children, John Wilton of East Peoria, Ill., and Wendy Wilton of Florence, S.C. They have four grandchildren.
The Wiltons will co-host a cocktail reception at Marsh’s Edge with another couple who were married six days before them.
They reside on St. Simons Island.